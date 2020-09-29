NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) Short Interest Update

NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHCZ opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

