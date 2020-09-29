Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNABY opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

