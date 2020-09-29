Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNABY opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
About Tenaga Nasional Bhd
Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.