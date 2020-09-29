Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Down 28.2% in September

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 594,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,875,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,617,000 after acquiring an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Primoris Services by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,904,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,180,000 after buying an additional 836,213 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Primoris Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,059,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 465,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 211,535 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. CJS Securities raised shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

