Short Interest in Investview Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Decreases By 28.2%

Investview Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVU opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial technology organization. The company provides education and technology designed to assist individuals in navigating the financial markets. Its services include tools and research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that comprise instruction on the subjects of equities, options, FOREX, ETF's, and binary options.

