Short Interest in Investview Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Decreases By 28.2%

Investview Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INVU opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Investview Company Profile
