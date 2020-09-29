Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in September

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,359.0 days.

REMYF stock opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. Remy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $92.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.04.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading

Receive News & Ratings for Remy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Chairman Richard J. Daly Sells 8,446 Shares
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Chairman Richard J. Daly Sells 8,446 Shares
DISH Network Corp EVP Thomas A. Cullen Sells 43,000 Shares
DISH Network Corp EVP Thomas A. Cullen Sells 43,000 Shares
Insider Selling: Workiva Inc Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Workiva Inc Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock
Natera Inc COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 20,000 Shares
Natera Inc COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 20,000 Shares
Morningstar, Inc. Chairman Sells $1,953,535.28 in Stock
Morningstar, Inc. Chairman Sells $1,953,535.28 in Stock
Fidelity National Financial Inc CEO Raymond R. Quirk Sells 131,780 Shares of Stock
Fidelity National Financial Inc CEO Raymond R. Quirk Sells 131,780 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report