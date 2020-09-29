Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in September

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,359.0 days.

REMYF stock opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. Remy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $92.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.04.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

