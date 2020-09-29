Short Interest in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Drops By 28.1%

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

