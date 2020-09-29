FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 27.5% in September

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.08% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of SKOR stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

