China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in September

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 439,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS CTAGF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. China Travel International Investment Hong Kong has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

