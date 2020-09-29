SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,960,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 24,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of SLM opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SLM has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 554.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.