BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 28.1% in September

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BMWYY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Commerzbank raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BMWYY stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71.

About BAYERISCHE MOTO/S

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Chairman Richard J. Daly Sells 8,446 Shares
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Chairman Richard J. Daly Sells 8,446 Shares
DISH Network Corp EVP Thomas A. Cullen Sells 43,000 Shares
DISH Network Corp EVP Thomas A. Cullen Sells 43,000 Shares
Insider Selling: Workiva Inc Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Workiva Inc Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock
Natera Inc COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 20,000 Shares
Natera Inc COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 20,000 Shares
Morningstar, Inc. Chairman Sells $1,953,535.28 in Stock
Morningstar, Inc. Chairman Sells $1,953,535.28 in Stock
Fidelity National Financial Inc CEO Raymond R. Quirk Sells 131,780 Shares of Stock
Fidelity National Financial Inc CEO Raymond R. Quirk Sells 131,780 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report