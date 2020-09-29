BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 28.1% in September

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BMWYY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Commerzbank raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BMWYY stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

