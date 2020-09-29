Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Down 28.6% in September

Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SRGZ opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Star Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
About Star Gold
Featured Story: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.