Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Down 28.6% in September

Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SRGZ opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Star Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

About Star Gold

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base metal properties in Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. The company focuses on developing its flagship property, the Longstreet Property, which covers a total area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

