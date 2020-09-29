Short Interest in Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Decreases By 28.0%

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CYRN stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyren by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 574,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyren by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

