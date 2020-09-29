Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Drops By 28.4%

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 59,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.