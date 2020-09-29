CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in September

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CDTI opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

