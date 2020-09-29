CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in September

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CDTI opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Chairman Richard J. Daly Sells 8,446 Shares
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Chairman Richard J. Daly Sells 8,446 Shares
DISH Network Corp EVP Thomas A. Cullen Sells 43,000 Shares
DISH Network Corp EVP Thomas A. Cullen Sells 43,000 Shares
Insider Selling: Workiva Inc Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Workiva Inc Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock
Natera Inc COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 20,000 Shares
Natera Inc COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 20,000 Shares
Morningstar, Inc. Chairman Sells $1,953,535.28 in Stock
Morningstar, Inc. Chairman Sells $1,953,535.28 in Stock
Fidelity National Financial Inc CEO Raymond R. Quirk Sells 131,780 Shares of Stock
Fidelity National Financial Inc CEO Raymond R. Quirk Sells 131,780 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report