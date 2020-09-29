iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of ESGE opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

