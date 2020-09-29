CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTRY opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter.

CECONOMY AG/ADR Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

