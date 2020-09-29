ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,695,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $181.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

