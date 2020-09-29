TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Update

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGA. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,086,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 300,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

