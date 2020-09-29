QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Down 27.9% in September

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QADB opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,116.12 and a beta of 1.27. QAD has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QADB shares. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of QAD in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.