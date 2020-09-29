Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $917,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the first quarter worth $42,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

