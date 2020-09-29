Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

OMAB opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMAB. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.