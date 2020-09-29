Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $918,000 Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 211,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

HMHC opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $251.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.14 million.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

