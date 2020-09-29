Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 507,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,361,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 304,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 113,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,953 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 223,100 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.4% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,534,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 106,358 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.34. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $251.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.14 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 35.25%.

HMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

