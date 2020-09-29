Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,448 Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cowen worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter valued at about $8,702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 443.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 479,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 42.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 157,661 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 93,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 20.3% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 480,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 81,234 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Cowen in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cowen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Cowen stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $432.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.58. Cowen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Cowen Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.