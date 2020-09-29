Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Harpoon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 35.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

HARP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

