Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Customers Bancorp worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 945,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 499,348 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 765,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 719,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE CUBI opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $356.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

