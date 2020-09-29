Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,003 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Customers Bancorp worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE CUBI opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $356.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

