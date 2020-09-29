SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of SI-Bone worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SI-Bone by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SI-Bone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $95,217.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,597.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,207 shares of company stock worth $3,594,211 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-Bone stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. SI-Bone Inc has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $661.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.46.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

