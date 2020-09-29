Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,214 Shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Cytosorbents worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 37,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 101.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cytosorbents by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.48. Cytosorbents Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

