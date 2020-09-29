Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,281 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Oppenheimer worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Oppenheimer by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Oppenheimer by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OPY opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

