Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 157,847 Shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneMor Partners were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 17.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

STON opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.