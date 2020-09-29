Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Cytosorbents worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cytosorbents Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $339.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

