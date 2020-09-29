Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.57 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

NYSE BIP opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.05 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

