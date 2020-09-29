StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of StoneMor Partners worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

NYSE:STON opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.