Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,281 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Oppenheimer worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

OPY opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $30.65.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.