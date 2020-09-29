Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBTC opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $246.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.47. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $34.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th.

In other news, Director John A. Koutsos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,664. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

