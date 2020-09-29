ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $425.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.00. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.88%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $935,550.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,216 shares of company stock worth $4,734,732 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

