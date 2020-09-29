Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.48 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ALERUS FINL COR/SH from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ALERUS FINL COR/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

