Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 381,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.91 million, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

