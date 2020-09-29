Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Puma Biotechnology worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $5,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,539,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 32,468 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $1,877,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 24.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $397.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.24. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $27,790.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,304,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at $315,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,493 shares of company stock worth $137,065. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

