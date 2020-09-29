ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.00.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $1,160,817.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $158,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,216 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

