Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $246.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director John A. Koutsos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

