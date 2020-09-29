Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,908 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 19.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 144.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 38.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Lars B. Eller bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

FMAO opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $224.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

