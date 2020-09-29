Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 7.7% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 89,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 176.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMAO stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMAO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, CEO Lars B. Eller purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

