SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of SI-Bone worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SI-Bone by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after buying an additional 122,863 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,507,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 486,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 182,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SI-Bone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $95,217.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,597.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,207 shares of company stock worth $3,594,211 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-Bone stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. SI-Bone Inc has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $661.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.46.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

