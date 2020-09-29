Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,655 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 567.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 243.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $419.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.39.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.72. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $533.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

