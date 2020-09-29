Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.59 Million Stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 168.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $274.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 0.94.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

