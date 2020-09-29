Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,087 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Intelligent Systems worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 31.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 119.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of INS stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

