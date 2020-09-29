iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYF. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYF stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.