Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 3.2% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of VTWO opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $136.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

